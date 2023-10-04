Positive Outcomes And The Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Of Tarzana Treatment Centers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The CCBHC at Tarzana Treatment Centers Offers Support

CCBHC Doctors Help Patients with Behavioral Healthcare Services

As Washington expands CCBHCs nationwide, Tarzana Treatment Centers (TTC) focuses on enhancing the Continuum of Care and improving health outcomes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, or a CCBHC, is an essential way for healthcare professionals to support patients with substance use disorders and mental health issues. The array of CCBHC services made available to enrolled patients are intended to increase access to all services that can better address chronic medical conditions. Tarzana Treatment Centers embraces the Washington healthcare model by opening a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic to address the needs of patients living in Los Angeles County.The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), is the leading proponent of the Washington healthcare model. Thus, HHS is using funds to expand CCBHCs across the country. Such funding reflects the current Administration's ongoing efforts to advance President Biden's Unity Agenda. The Unity Agenda aims to address the country's mental health crisis, exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic, and overcome the opioid epidemic.Indeed, the opioid epidemic is a drug crisis unlike any other in the history of the United States. Fueled by fentanyl abuse and potent synthetic opioids, drug overdose rates have skyrocketed. For the first time, according to a report by the National Safety Council, drug overdose has overtaken motor vehicle crashes as the number one cause of accidental death nationwide. Given such stakes, the innovations offered by a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic are needed.According to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra , "Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics are transforming mental health and substance use treatment by providing equitable access to services for all Americans. After sixty years, the Community Mental Health Act of 1963's vision is being realized, and CCBHCs are making that possible." Indeed, on the 60th Anniversary of that historic healthcare initiative, emphasizing the support of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic model makes perfect sense.In Los Angeles County, behavioral health crises are emerging as a significant concern in diverse communities. In response, providing crisis mental health services is one of the core services that TTC's Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic will offer. Although Tarzana Treatment Centers already provides crisis services through PET teams at most of the nonprofit's locations, the CCBHC program will incorporate a 24-hour crisis line and resulting services, increasing access and availability. As a note, PET stands for Psychiatric Emergency Team and is a key response tool when evaluating patients with mental health issues.As José C. Salazar , Dr, the Program Director of Tarzana Treatment Centers, explains, "Our Certified Community Behavioral Health Center helps to further TTC's mission of providing integrated care to community members. The CCBHC allows us to further enhance the continuum of care for our patients. Additionally, we solidify our presence in Los Angeles County as a leader in integrated healthcare and a whole-person approach."The nine core services of a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center are congruent with TTC's traditional service offerings.These behavioral healthcare treatment services include the following:1) Screening, Assessment, and Diagnosis of Patients, including Risk Assessment2) Patient-Centered Treatment Planning, including Crisis Management3) Outpatient Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Services4) Outpatient Clinic and Primary Care Screening and Monitoring of Key Health Indicators and Risks(e.g., Body Mass Index, Diabetes, Blood Pressure, Tobacco Use, STDs)5) Targeted Case Management that Follows a Patient across the Continuum of Care6) Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services and Therapeutic Support Services7) Peer support, Counselor Services with Trained Professionals, and Family Support8 Intensive, Community-Based Mental Health for Current Armed Forces and Veterans9) 24-hour Crisis Line for Community Members, including Psychiatric Emergency ResponseBy providing these services at TTC and nationwide, the Federal Government is taking a significant step in the right direction.As Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA, details, "CCBHCs serve anyone who asks for help for mental health or substance use, regardless of their ability to pay, and in turn, people being served by CCBHCs experience less homelessness, less illegal substance use, and reduced use of jails, prisons, emergency rooms, and hospitals for behavioral health issues. This is a model of care that truly works to serve the whole community."After celebrating the nonprofit organization's fiftieth anniversary in 2022, Tarzana Treatment Centers continue to be at the forefront of healthcare innovation. By adopting the Washington healthcare model and bringing another Certified Community Behavioral Health Center to LA, TTC helps local communities by providing options and saving lives.

