Food Lion's Ongoing Sustainability Efforts Recognized By EPA's Greenchill Program

Food Lion received two recognitions including the Superior Goal Achievement for the seventh time and, for the first time, the Exceptional Goal Achievement. The Superior Goal Achievement honor is the result of Food Lion achieving its goal to reduce environmental impacts of commercial refrigeration systems across the retailer's more than 1,100 stores. During refrigerant conversions, the omnichannel retailer converted from high ozone depleting potential and global warming potential refrigerants to zero-ozone depleting potential and low global warming potential refrigerants in its refrigeration systems. The Exceptional Goal Achievement honor results from Food Lion exceeding its refrigerant emissions reduction goal.

As part of its commitment to caring for its neighbors and the planet, Food Lion has consistently set and achieved many sustainability goals. Among these sustainability goals , Food Lion aims to reduce carbon emissions across its operations by 50% by 2030 and reach net-zero for operations by 2040.

“Our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint in the towns and cities we serve remains a top priority,” said Matt Yates, Vice President, Brand Strategy, Food Lion.“Our neighbors are counting on us, and the continued recognition by GreenChill reaffirms that we are delivering on our promise to reduce our environmental impact and continuing to deliver on our sustainability goals year after year.”

Since 2018, Food Lion has reduced carbon emissions by 19% while making financial investments to enhance operational efficiencies. This has had a significant environmental impact, equivalent to 73,042 homes' electricity use for one year, 14,227,837 incandescent lightbulbs to LED and the carbon sequestered by 6,207,189 tree seedlings grown for 10 years. Notably, Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named by the EPA as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years for its reduction in energy consumption.

“We congratulate Food Lion, one of GreenChill's founding partners, for achieving their stretch refrigerant emissions reduction goal,” said Cindy Newberg, EPA's Stratospheric Protection Division Director.“Their achievements today are further proof of their longstanding commitment to reducing their impact on the ozone layer and climate change.”

Food Lion has also set industry-leading sustainable sourcing standards, increased recycling to divert more waste from landfills and has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 through its pioneering hunger-relief platform, Food Lion Feeds. In 2000, Food Lion was the first grocery retailer in the U.S. to introduce a food rescue program with Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Through this program, all Food Lion stores distribute unsold, edible food that might otherwise go to waste to a partner food bank or local feeding agency for neighbors experiencing hunger.

