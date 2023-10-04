Tufoil Technology Products Put The Extreme In Extreme Sports Machines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Fluoramics' President and Chemical EngineerLEWISTON, MN, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tufoil Technology products aren't just for cars and trucks. Products such as Tufoil Engine Treatment , Tufoil Lubit-8, and Tufoil Lightning Grease are engineered for high performance and help put the“extreme” in extreme sport machines like motocross bikes, race cars, powerboats, 4-wheelers, ATVs, dirt bikes, and snowmobiles.Tufoil was created by inventor Franklin G. Reick and was listed as“The World's Most Efficient Lubricant” by the Guinness Book of World Records after it was tested by the U.S. Government at the National Bureau of Standards, now known as NIST. They reported that Tufoil has a steel-on-steel surface friction of 0.029, which made it the slipperiest substance known to man.In the 1970s, the desire to contribute to a cleaner atmosphere led Franklin down a 10-year path in the development of Tufoil Engine Treatment. When Tufoil mixes with a vehicle's engine oil, the oil develops into a highly efficient engine treatment with an extremely low surface friction. The Tufoil-enhanced oil coats the vital moving parts, resulting in a faster cranking speed in any weather, and improved viscosity indexes (VI). Tufoil provides cleaning agents and rust inhibitors, which results in longer times between oil changes, and smoother, higher rpm running without any oil burning. It is completely compatible with most conventional and synthetic motor oils in both gasoline and diesel engines. Tufoil will not void new warranties. And, with its proprietary formulation, the particles in Tufoil are so small they will not clog oil filters, clump, or settle in the oil pan.Dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles benefit greatly from using Tufoil Engine Treatment. It reduces friction within shock absorbers which allows shocks to perform more effectively within the suspension system. Ultimately, rider can take full advantage of the increased horsepower now found in newer engines. Likewise, in racing and high-performance vehicles where every horsepower counts, Tufoil provides a competitive advantage by allowing the engine to reach its maximum potential.Tufoil Technology products are available in large variety of sizes and formulations for use in the automotive, trucking, performance sports, marine, motorcycle, off-road, and racing industries.Fluoramics is a world-renowned manufacturer of high-quality industrial lubricants , greases, and sealants, and manufactures several variations of its Tufoil formula including Tufoil Engine Treatment, Lubit-8, Air Tool Oil, Compu-Lube, Gun-Coat, Gun Grease, Lightning Grease, High-Temperature Spindle Grease, and Tufoil for Industrial Use. Tufoil Technology is also used in HinderRUST, Fluoramics' lubricating rust stopper. These products have a multitude of uses including motors, gearboxes, engines, OEM machines, pumps, fine gears, and musical instruments.Be a winner. Make your ordinary oil Tuf-Oil!

