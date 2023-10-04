Fantasy Spin Games LLC Elevates DFS Experience With Strategic Acquisition Of Bettorfantasy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a move set to redefine the Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) landscape, FantasySpin proudly announces its strategic acquisition of BettorFantasy, a distinguished DFS operator.FantasySpin, renowned for its groundbreaking contributions to the DFS industry, takes a bold step forward with the acquisition. The company's patented game has been celebrated for gamifying the process of building a DFS lineup. Through FantasySpin, users leverage skill and strategy to build lineups in a thrilling slots-like experience – an experience that sits at the intersection of iGaming and fantasy sports. This latest move further cements FantasySpin's commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences and fostering innovation within the DFS space.BettorFantasy has made its mark in the competitive DFS space by offering innovative cash-entry contests to fantasy players across 20 states. The company was founded in 2021, and quickly rose to prominence by winning various industry awards such as the FSGA Elevator Pitch Competition. According to BettorFantasy CEO Sahil Patel, the partnership is a game-changer for fantasy sports players around the world. "These two brands teaming up is excellent news for fantasy players worldwide, and I'm thrilled to witness the exciting possibilities that lie ahead," remarks Patel.The acquisition signifies a milestone as FantasySpin looks to integrate its engaging free-to-play game format into BettorFantasy's platform. Users will soon be able to transition from a free-to-play environment to a cash-based experience seamlessly, marking a significant advancement in DFS offerings.Following the acquisition, BettorFantasy Co-Founders Will Tighe and Sahil Patel will take on pivotal leadership roles within FantasySpin. Tighe, assuming the position of Chief Experience Officer, and Patel, as Chief Product Officer, will contribute their expertise to the ongoing success of the combined entity. Steve Happas will continue to lead FantasySpin as CEO, and expressed excitement about the opportunity to disrupt the gaming industry. "We believe in the FantasySpin game and are so excited to deliver it as a licensed DFS offering to millions of fantasy sports players," says Happas. At the upcoming G2E conference in Las Vegas, Patel and Tighe will be recognized as winners of the gambling industry's 20 in their 20's award Powered by SCCG Management.The FantasySpin and BettorFantasy alliance is poised to redefine the daily fantasy sports experience, combining cutting-edge innovation with an unwavering commitment to providing unmatched gaming experiences.

