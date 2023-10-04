WASHINGTON STATE's VETERINARY ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES ANNUAL AWARD WINNERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington State Veterinary Medical Association (WSVMA) held the Pacific Northwest Veterinary Conference Sept. 22 – 24 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. Veterinarians and veterinary staff were honored at WSVMA's award ceremonies on Sat., Sept. 23.

Veterinarian of the Year Award

Leslie Kovar, DVM, Medical Director at Bothell Pet Hospital in Bothell, Wash., received the 2023 Veterinarian of the Year Award in recognition of her outstanding achievements throughout her career as a small animal veterinarian. Dr. Kovar has cultivated a devoted clientele through exceptional patient care and established a thriving mentorship program. Her commitment extends to training technicians and assistants, and fostering continuous growth in the veterinary field. In addition, Dr. Kovar's volunteer work with the Sarvey Wildlife Care Center, World Vets, and her leadership in Bothell Pet Hospital's work with Greyhound Pets, Inc. showcases her tireless dedication to animal welfare and education.

Outstanding Veterinary Service Award

Michelle Shoemaker, DVM, veterinarian at South Bay Veterinary Hospital in Olympia, Wash., and Chief Veterinary Officer for VetCor, was awarded the 2023 Outstanding Veterinary Service Award for her exceptional contributions to the profession. Dr. Shoemaker has fostered an inclusive culture at the hospital, earning the adoration of clients and initiating a successful mentorship program. Her commitment extends to community service, including mentoring, local Rotary involvement, and partnerships with schools.

Distinguished Achievement Award

Melanie Bowden, DVM, Medical Director for Veterinary Emergency Group in Redmond, Wash., received the 2023 Distinguished Achievement Award. Dr. Bowden's achievements include a 2020 TedTalk, "What Being a Veterinarian Really Takes" that has garnered over 643,000 views and sheds light on the challenges faced by clinical veterinarians. In 2021, Dr. Bowden also published a book titled "What the F**k is this Vet Med? – a Mentoring Novel," that focuses on empowerment, self-awareness, empathy, and acceptance.

WSU Faculty Member of the Year Award

Craig McConnel, DVM, MS, PhD, Director of Veterinary Extension at Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine in Pullman, Wash., was awarded the 2023 "WSU Faculty Member of the Year" award in recognition of his outstanding service to WSVMA members. Dr. McConnel has excelled in academic achievements, mentoring students and peers, facilitating interagency collaborations, and contributing to and guiding the planning of the Pacific Northwest Veterinary Conference.

WSVMA Humane Animal Welfare Award

Stan Coe, DVM, Pullman, Wash., and the numerous volunteers of the Doney-Coe Pet Clinic in Seattle, Wash. received the 2023 WSVMA Humane Animal Welfare Award in recognition of the long-time, compassionate veterinary care they provide to pets of unhoused and low-income families in the Seattle area. For 35 years, volunteer veterinarians, technicians, students and more gather weekly to provide veterinary medical care to pets in need. Founded by Dr. Bud Doney, and continued by Dr. Coe after his death, every volunteer routinely exemplifies empathy and respect, treating every pet and their family with the dignity they deserve, regardless of their circumstances. They ensure that financial constraints do not hinder the wellbeing of beloved pets, emphasizing the crucial bond between humans and their animal companions.

Distinguished Veterinary Staff Award

Ashley Hoyt, Pullman, Wash., the lead patient services coordinator at Washington State University's Veterinary Teaching Hospital, received the 2023 Distinguished Veterinary Staff Award for her leadership in managing all aspects of an increasing caseload for small and large animal patients. Her professionalism, positive attitude, and compassion infuses all that she does, and makes her uniquely qualified to win this award.

The WSVMA is a statewide, not-for-profit, professional organization for the benefit of veterinary medicine. The WSVMA has over 1,900 members, representing veterinarians, veterinary students and a broad spectrum of veterinary practice. The Association's mission is to "advance the cause of veterinary medicine to better the lives of those touched by it." Visit the WSVMA Web site, , to learn more about the association, veterinary medicine, and animal care.

SOURCE Washington State Veterinary Medical Association