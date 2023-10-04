New Book“Cybersecurity For Main Street: Cyber Fit In 21 Days” Strikes Back At Cybercrime

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ann Westerheim, PhD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- New book fights back against cybercrime with roadmap that is a guide for anybody, not just the experts.“Cybersecurity for Main Street: Cyber Fit in 21 Days” is an accessible, optimistic, and action-oriented approach to cybersecurity for the 99% - Main Street.The FBI reports cybercrime has increased 400% since the pandemic began. Big businesses have high-paid experts and high-tech defenses to fight these threats. But half of the attacks are hitting small businesses and individuals.“Cybersecurity for Main Street: Cyber Fit in 21 Days” offers smart and affordable tactics everyone can use to improve their online safety. The 21 easy to follow lessons cover a different security concept each day, explained in plain language with actionable next steps for local businesses, families, and individuals.The book's author and cybersecurity expert, Ann Westerheim, is a passionate advocate for the fight against cybercrime:“I wrote this book so everyone can defend themselves, not just big companies and institutions. October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month , and a great time to get cyber fit. Just like a diet or fitness book, you won't transform unless you take action!”Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an educational initiative managed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance. This year's theme is“Secure our World”."Cybersecurity for Main Street: Cyber Fit in 21 Days" by Ann Westerheim, Ph.D. is available at Amazon and select bookstores and libraries.About Ann Westerheim, PhD.Ann Westerheim, PhD is the Founder and President of Ekaru , a Technology Service Provider of cybersecurity and IT services for small and medium businesses in the greater Boston area. She is an Advisor to IT and cybersecurity industry leaders including ConnectWise, ThreatLocker, ScalePad, and CompTIA. Ann has three engineering degrees from MIT and twenty years of high-tech experience in R&D, product development, and as an entrepreneur. Her career has spanned a vast range of technology endeavors including thin film semiconductor and superconductor research, microprocessor fabrication, development of early Internet medical applications, and now focusing on the application of technology in business.

