Immedicare Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Its Enhanced Virtual Support Services For Care Homes

Immedicare, a partnership between Airedale NHS Foundation Trust and Involve Visual Collaboration, provides digital services delivered by an NHS clinical team, enabling care home residents to receive clinical consultations at home, rather than travelling to hospital.

Recently, Immedicare enhanced its services to care homes, to include seven care elements which align with the Enhanced Health in Care Homes (EHCH) framework. In addition to the core online consultation service, which has received over 150,000 calls from care homes over a 4-year period, Immedicare can now offer support in the following areas:

As one example, falls are the leading cause of attendance at hospital emergency departments for older people. In response to this, Immedicare has developed its falls service to provide remote assessments of residents who have fallen, and the development of a falls risk assessment and prevention plan can also be carried out remotely. This has resulted in 85.5% of residents being able to remain in their home after a fall, instead of a potentially unnecessary trip to A&E. Immedicare has a Consultant Pharmacist as part of our multi-disciplinary team to support medicines optimisation and offer advice in complex cases.

To provide further value to care homes as part of its service development, Immedicare now offers a series of core skills training programmes that can be accessed by care home staff at all levels with over 1,200 care staff having completed our courses over the past year. The training consists of 15 core skills courses which have been specifically designed to upskill care home staff so they can provide the best possible outcomes for their residents.

As part of the new service package, Immedicare has launched a new brand identity, to highlight its enhanced services that care homes now have access to. The new branding will be seen across all of Immedicare's digital marketing channels as well as having a presence within the Digital care Hub, based at Airedale NHS Foundation Trust.

Marie Buchan, Head of Digital Care Hub at Airedale NHS Foundation Trust commented; “We're proud of our new branding and how it will be used to raise awareness of the enhanced clinical service offerings, knowing how the new care elements will improve the support Immedicare provides to staff and residents in care homes.”

Mick Roach, Director of Digital Healthcare Alliances, Immedicare commented; “We're so proud to have reached this 10-year milestone and to launch our new brand identity, which reflects the significant development Immedicare has undergone over the past two years to further enhance the services it delivers to its users.

For more information on Immedicare's services please email: or visit our website at