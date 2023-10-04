Tampa Hosts The Largest Group Of Entrepreneurs, As EO NERVE 2023 Helps Drive Economic Growth

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) October 4, 2023, (Tampa, FL) – On October 18th, 19th and 20th, Tampa welcomes more than 500 entrepreneurs from all over the east coast as the city hosts the annual Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) NERVE Conference at the JW Marriott Tampa. This is the largest number of EO members ever to converge in Tampa, and their collective clout is impressive: the average EO member attending the event owns business/es generating $17.3 million in annual sales, employs 182 people, and is over 40 years old. Members of the EO Tampa Chapter, the host of the event, employ over 1,100 people and have median sales of $2.84 million. Some high profile members in the EO Tampa

chapter include Podfest founder Chris Krimitsos, Laura Webb of Webb Insurance Group and Cru Cellars owner Jennifer Bingham.

The EO NERVE 2023 Conference includes several outstanding keynote speakers, notably Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeffrey Vinik, Patrick Bet-David, Host of“Valuetainment”, the #1 Youtube channel for Entrepreneurs, Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers, Odyssey Marine CEO Mark Gordon, former Telemundo President Nely Galan, and Former NFL player Trent Shelton. Breakout speakers include Nick Friedman, Tiger Lee, Robert Miles, Joe Navarro, Katie Krimitsos and Larry Roberts. The event theme is“Reinvent” and speakers will focus on challenging assumptions, inspiring attendees to think differently and encouraging members to look at issues from unique perspectives. There will also be three great evening social events and experiential learning at various off-sites in the Tampa area including JC Newman Cigar Factory, MacDill Air Force Base, Amalie Oil Factory, the Motor Enclave and the Home Shopping Network.

“While inflationary pressures and supply chain issues continue to impact growth, Entrepreneurs and small businesses will be key factors in stabilizing the U.S. economy as well as driving future growth,” explains Event Chair Matthew J. Weiss, founder of the law firm Weiss & Associates, PC and the film production company RDZ Productions, LLC.“That's why it's so important to continue to bring entrepreneurs together to share experiences, learn from each other and build strong networks. This event brings together intelligence, leadership, and a passion for business. It's an incredible opportunity for expert learning, networking and peer-to-peer sharing of ideas and experiences.”

EO, which marked its 36-year anniversary last month, is globally renowned for its commitment to connecting and supporting entrepreneurs throughout their business journeys. Its focus on development, community and growth through experiential learning, forum participation, and networking is attractive to many small to mid-sized business owners who join EO through any one of the nonprofit organization's 220 chapters worldwide. Membership requires a level of entrepreneurial achievement of at least US$1 million in annual gross revenues, US$2 million in privately raised capital, or US$5 million in publicly raised funds.

This is the 14th NERVE event that EO has hosted for its members in the U.S. East region since its inception in 2009, and will be the fourth most widely attended.

For media row and interview opportunities contact Arlene DiBenigno at or 813-579-2157.

For information about joining EO Tampa, contact Kayla Farr at or 813-956-9495

About Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO): The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a high-quality support network of more than 18,000+ business founders and owners across 75+ countries. EO helps entrepreneurs achieve their full potential through the power of life-enhancing connections, shared experiences, and collaborative learning. EO has been helping entrepreneurs achieve transformational growth since 1987 and its member network is committed to learning and helping each other succeed.

For more information or to get involved, follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook and visit eonetwork.