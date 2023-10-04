Stocks In Play

10/4/2023 - 10:05 AM EST - Vertiqal Studios : Announced its appointment of Rifle as its agency of record for Australia, following the remarkable success of a recent collaborative advertising campaign for a prominent Australian Schedule One bank in early 2023. Vertiqal Studios shares T.VRTS are trading down $0.01 at $0.07.

