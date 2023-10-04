Spain, Portugal, Morocco Hail Success Of Bid To Co-Host 2030 World Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Spain, Portugal and Morocco pledged to stage an unforgettable FIFA World Cup in 2030 to honor diversification, enhance unity among them and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tournament.

A joint statement by the three countries applauded the announcement by the FIFA Council earlier Wednesday that it unanimously endorsed the sole candidacy of the three countries to host tournament.

The announcement expresses the trust of FIFA in the achievements made by the each of the three countries and the professionalism in planning for this great event, according to the joint statement.

"Each of our countries brings vibrant football tradition, unrivalled organizational expertise and an innovative capacity that will undoubtedly make a mark on the future of the competition," the statement quoted Fernando Gomes, president of the Portuguese Football Federation (GOIH) and vice-president of the UEFA, as saying.

On his part, President of the Moroccan Football Association Fouzi Lekjaa said this a historic moment for Morocco and a great achievement under the leadership of King Mohammad VI.

"It is both an honor and a responsibility," Lekjaa said, expressing desire to combine efforts with Spain and Morocco to ensure unparalleled organization of this landmark event.

On a similar note, Pedro Rocha, president of the Interim Commission of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, expressed great joy for "being able to bring the organization of a World Cup back to Spain, almost 50 years later."

"I am sure that together with Morocco and Portugal, we will organize the best World Cup in history," he stressed.

According to FIFA decision, the three countries will co-host the tournament, while Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina will all stage an opening match each to mark 100 anniversary of the competition. (end)

