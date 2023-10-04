NNC's CEO, Karellys Mattos, Honored At The Global CEO Excellence Awards 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NNC's CEO Karellys' photo

Principal NNC Logo

Karellys Mattos, NNC's Visionary Leader, Receives Prestigious Global CEO Excellence Award 2023.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nassau National Cable proudly announces that our CEO, Karellys Mattos, has won the Global CEO Excellence Awards in the Electricals Supply CEO of the Year 2023 category.This achievement recognizes the quality of the leadership in our company on a profound level. Global CEO Excellence Awards celebrates CEOs with outstanding leadership and success in companies worldwide. The award is based on an unbiased analysis of the company's accomplishments composed by a professional jury.This award serves as an excellent measure of Karellys's challenging and creative journey with the company in recent years. In 2023, Karellys Mattos navigated the difficult task of scaling up Nassau National Cable from a small company to a company working with industry-leading clients. She also focused on establishing business in new locations. Daily challenges Karellys masterfully steers include securing deals with suppliers, navigating prices, and ensuring excellent customer service.Karellys Mattos has had an impressive career at NNC, starting from a position as an admin with a degree in mechanical engineering and going all the way up to the position of president of operations and, eventually, CEO. This diverse background allows Karellys to understand all angles of the company from the unique point of view of someone with a deep knowledge of how processes work.As a CEO, Karellys successfully guided the process of NNC's transformation from a traditional retail business to e-commerce. Excellent leadership and a dedicated team bring results for NNC - as of 2023, our company achieved a 382%, 3-year growth. She also Karellys Mattos' success as a CEO is a testament to the dedication and excellence of the entire team, and we can't wait to see what our leadership will bring to us in 2024. Next year and beyond, we look forward to expanding our business and position as an industrial e-commerce retailer beyond wire and cable while maintaining our dedication to customer service.About the company:NNC is a wholesale e-commerce company focusing on wire and cable with a global presence on four continents.

Shikha Gupta

Nassau National Cable

+1 516-482-6313

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube