Rock Bottom Restaurant And Brewery Launches Drink Pink Campaign In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DENVER, CO, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is proud to announce its Drink Pink campaign to honor the cause. Throughout the month, Rock Bottom will donate $1 from every purchase of a signature pink drink to the V Foundation , a leading organization in the fight against cancer.Featured on the menu is the Pink Shooter, a chilled shot of Pink Whitney vodka, and the Pink Fighter, a refreshing vodka lemonade. Priced at $6.99 and $7.99 consecutively, these themed offerings pack a punch and are available for a limited time.“At Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, we believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back,” said Ryan Russell, Director of Communications & Cause Marketing for SPB Hospitality.“Our Drink Pink campaign is a vehicle for us to make a meaningful impact in the fight against breast cancer. We invite our patrons to join us in raising a glass to hope, awareness and the pursuit of a world without breast cancer."Available in-restaurant beginning October 1, the Drink Pink menu will be available at all locations. Join Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month to enjoy a beverage from contribute to The V Foundation's important work in the fight against breast cancer.For more information and to find you nearest location, please visit .About Rock Bottom Restaurant & BreweryRock Bottom is a friendly neighborhood bar, gourmet eatery, and craft brewery that takes pride in offering a unique experience of handcrafted beers and seltzers brewed in-house by local brew masters. Established in the heart of Downtown Denver in 1991, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery has grown to become one of the most esteemed names in the industry, with 12 locations across the United States.As pioneers among American Craft Brewers, Rock Bottom is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of flavor and quality. With thousands of original brews and an extensive range of styles, Rock Bottom has garnered hundreds of medals and awards within the craft brewing community, including multiple International Beer Competitions, U.S. Open Beer Championships and regional competitions.To learn more about Rock Bottom's locations, menu offerings, and to stay updated on the latest brews and events, visit .

