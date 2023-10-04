Artificial Kidneys Market Expected To Achieve 13% CAGR From 2023 To 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global artificial kidney market is valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% to US$ 5.3 billion by the end of 2033.

The artificial kidney, a transformative medical technology, holds the promise of revolutionizing the treatment landscape for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients. This comprehensive overview delves into the significance of artificial kidneys, their diverse applications, and their potential to alleviate the burden of kidney diseases on a global scale.

Artificial Kidney Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the artificial kidney market are driven by the rising prevalence of kidney diseases, the inadequacy of current renal replacement therapies, and the pressing need for more accessible and effective treatment options. Artificial kidneys, also known as bioartificial kidneys or wearable kidneys, represent a paradigm shift in renal care, offering hope to millions of patients worldwide.

One of the primary drivers behind the market's growth is the escalating global burden of kidney diseases, characterized by increasing CKD and ESRD cases. These conditions demand continuous or intermittent dialysis, and current modalities, such as hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, have limitations in terms of efficacy, quality of life, and cost. Artificial kidneys aim to address these challenges by providing a more efficient and patient-friendly alternative.

Artificial Kidney Market Opportunities

In the realm of artificial kidneys, groundbreaking advancements are underway, albeit mostly in experimental stages, with some applications in advanced dialysis. End-stage renal disease (ESRD) management has shifted from a disease-centric approach to a patient-centric one, considering quality of life and patient preferences. The ultimate goal in artificial kidney technology is an implantable device that can replicate normal renal function indefinitely. The Kidney Project, a collaboration between Dr. Shuvo Roy's team at the University of California, San Francisco, and Dr. William Fissell's team at Vanderbilt University, aims to achieve this with their implantable bio-artificial kidney (iBAK). Leveraging micro-electromechanical systems, silicon nanotechnology, and tissue engineering, they strive to miniaturize the renal assist device (RAD) for enhanced effectiveness.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Nanodialysis B.V.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Baxter

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Medtronic

DaVita Inc

Merit Medical Systems Others

The United States artificial kidney market is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as a high prevalence of chronic kidney disorders, well-established healthcare facilities, the presence of major artificial kidney companies, robust healthcare spending, and advanced diagnostic tests. As of February 2022, there were 92,000 Americans awaiting kidney transplants, with an estimated 37 million living with kidney disease. The Kidney Project's bio-artificial implantable kidney, which aims to address transplant waiting lists and dialysis needs, received a substantial $650,000 reward from KidneyX in 2021 for showcasing a functional prototype. KidneyX, a collaboration between the US Department of Health and Human Services and the American Society of Nephrology, is dedicated to accelerating kidney disease innovation.

Artificial Kidney Market Demand & Supply Trends

The demand for artificial kidneys is steadily increasing, fueled by the growing prevalence of CKD and ESRD, as well as the recognition of the limitations of existing dialysis methods. Patients with kidney diseases often experience a diminished quality of life and face a higher risk of complications, making the need for effective treatment options more urgent.

On the supply side, medical device manufacturers and research institutions are actively investing in artificial kidney development. Collaborations and partnerships across the healthcare and technology sectors are driving innovation, with a focus on miniaturization, biocompatibility, and regulatory compliance. These trends indicate a promising future for artificial kidneys as a viable treatment option.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the artificial kidney market, major players are dedicated to advancing artificial kidney implant technology. Additionally, they are actively pursuing expansion strategies by forming partnerships with local market participants. Several prominent companies are also engaging in acquisitions to diversify their product offerings and strengthen their market presence.

Key Segments of Artificial Kidney Industry Research



By Type :



Wearable Artificial Kidneys

Implantable Artificial Kidneys

By Dialysis :



Hemodialysis



Peritoneal Dialysis

Combination

By Application :



Adults

Pediatrics

By End User :



Hospitals



Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

The artificial kidney market represents a groundbreaking approach to addressing the global burden of kidney diseases. As the prevalence of CKD and ESRD continues to rise, the demand for innovative and patient-centric solutions is on the upswing. The dynamics of supply and demand, coupled with ongoing technological advancements, position artificial kidneys as a transformative force in renal care, offering hope and improved outcomes for millions of patients worldwide.

