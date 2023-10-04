CIS Leaders To Gather In Kyrgyz Capital For Discussion On Trade, Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member
states will discuss a broad range of issues at the group's upcoming
summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on October 13, including trade ties
and economic cooperation, Muratbek Azymbakiev, head of the foreign
policy department in the Kyrgyz presidential administration, told
reporters, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads will be held on October
13 in Bishkek, chaired by President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov. Important decisions will be made during the
forthcoming meeting, aimed at expanding and strengthening
cooperation among the member states of the Commonwealth in the
trade-and-economic and cultural-and-humanitarian spheres," the
official said.
The Kyrgyz government official did not disclose the roster of
specific participants in the high-level meeting.
