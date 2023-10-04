PKK/YPG Terror Group Facilities In Iraq, Syria 'Legitimate Targets' Of Türkiye: Foreign Minister Fidan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Facilities belonging to the terror group PKK/YPG in Iraq and
Syria are "legitimate targets" of the Turkish Armed Forces, Turkish
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"It is a known fact how clear Türkiye's stance is in the fight
against terrorism. After this latest incident, as a result of the
work carried out by our intelligence and security forces, it became
clear that the two terrorists came from Syria and were trained
here," Fidan told a news conference with his Turkish Cypriot
counterpart Tahsin Ertugruloglu in the capital Ankara.
"All infrastructure-superstructure facilities and energy
facilities belonging to the PKK/YPG in Iraq and Syria are the
legitimate targets of our security forces, armed forces and
intelligence elements from now on.”
The PKK and YPG/PKK are known for using northern Iraq and
northern Syria, near the Turkish border, as hideouts to plot terror
attacks on Türkiye and Turkish forces.
Fidan also warned third parties – without naming them – to stay
away from PKK/YPG facilities.
"Our armed forces' response to this terrorist attack will be
extremely clear. They will once again regret committing such
actions," he added.
On Sunday, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the
Security Directorate General in Türkiye's capital Ankara, while
another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance
gate.
Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the attack.
The Turkish Interior Ministry has confirmed the attackers' links
to the PKK terrorist group.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the
PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU
– has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people,
including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the group's
Syrian branch.
For years, Turkish officials have criticized the US for working
with the YPG/PKK and even sending it weapons.
The US claims it partners with the YPG/PKK to fight the terror
group Daesh/ISIS. Turkish officials say using one terrorist group
to fight another makes no sense.
