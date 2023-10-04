4-Year-Old Girl Brought To Türkiye From Greek Island For Medical Care After Accident


(MENAFN- AzerNews) After suffering a serious accident, a 4-year-old girl from a Greek island has been brought to the nearby Turkish Riviera for needed medical care, local media reported on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

A doctor at a medical center on the island of Kasterolorizo (Meis) had contacted Greece's National Emergency Center for evacuation after one of the girl's arms was caught by a lift at her father's workplace, but her parents asked that she instead be taken to a hospital in Türkiye, which was far closer.

The girl was brought to a hospital in Türkiye's coastal province of Antalya, said public broadcaster ERT – about 130 kilometers (81 miles) away, rather than about 500 km (311 miles) to the Greek mainland.

The girl is under is being treated at a university hospital and is soon expected to have a second operation after a first one Wednesday in the wake of the accident.

