4-Year-Old Girl Brought To Türkiye From Greek Island For Medical Care After Accident

(MENAFN- AzerNews) After suffering a serious accident, a 4-year-old girl from a
Greek island has been brought to the nearby Turkish Riviera for
needed medical care, local media reported on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
A doctor at a medical center on the island of Kasterolorizo
(Meis) had contacted Greece's National Emergency Center for
evacuation after one of the girl's arms was caught by a lift at her
father's workplace, but her parents asked that she instead be taken
to a hospital in Türkiye, which was far closer.
The girl was brought to a hospital in Türkiye's coastal province
of Antalya, said public broadcaster ERT – about 130 kilometers (81
miles) away, rather than about 500 km (311 miles) to the Greek
mainland.
The girl is under is being treated at a university hospital and
is soon expected to have a second operation after a first one
Wednesday in the wake of the accident.
