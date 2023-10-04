Foreign Ministry: We Strongly Condemn Statement Issued By Armenian Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the
statement issued by the Armenian Foreign Ministry protesting the
arrest by Azerbaijan of members of the separatist puppet regime, Azernews reports.
“We strongly condemn the statement issued by the Armenian
Foreign Ministry on October 4, protesting the arrest by Azerbaijan
of the members of the separatist puppet regime created by Armenia
on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan as a result of its
aggression and military occupation against Azerbaijan,” said
Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry as it commented on the statement of
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia regarding the arrest of
the Armenian separatists by Azerbaijan.
“This statement clearly displays Armenia's failure to abandon
the aggressive policy and actions it took against Azerbaijan for
decades. The statement also constitutes an attempt to justify the
acts committed by those who are now under arrest.
The arrest of these persons in the process of the criminal
investigation initiated under the applicable articles of the
Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regarding the
aggression against Azerbaijan, inciting separatism, terrorist acts,
crimes against peace and humanity, as well as war crimes and other
grave crimes against prisoners of war and civilians, first and
foremost serves to restore justice, and to undermine the legitimacy
of these actions is completely unacceptable.
Moreover, the Armenian Foreign Ministry is well aware of the
fact that thousands of Armenian servicemen and members of illegal
armed formations agreeing to disarm were let off free as a
humanitarian gesture by Azerbaijan and traveled to Armenia without
obstructions, and, in this regard, Armenia's false propaganda is
absolutely baseless.
The statement issued by Armenia, causing panic and brewing
racial and ethnic hatred among the Armenian residents who
voluntarily left Azerbaijan instead of encouraging their return, is
an integral part of Armenia's destructive actions hindering peace
efforts.
Armenia continuing to make unjustifiable legal claims contrary
to the norms and principles of international law despite its
failures at the International Court of Justice, makes it crystal
clear that it is not interested in the process of peace and
normalization with Azerbaijan.
Such actions of Armenia constitute the main threat to
establishing peace, security, and justice in the region,” the
ministry said.
