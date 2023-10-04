Some 98 Applications Registered Via Portal In Order To Join Reintegration Process

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Migration Service and the Ministry of Labor and Social
Protection of the Population released joint information on the
process of reintegration of Armenians in Garabagh, Azernews reports.
It was emphasized that the State Migration Service and the
Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population are
continuing relevant work in the region within the framework of the
relevant tasks given to the Working Group on solving social,
humanitarian, economic, and infrastructure issues in the Garabagh
[economic] region.
It was reported that in order to join the reintegration process
a total of 15 residents, of which 13 people physically on the spot
and 2 people electronically through the special portal
gov created for this purpose, voluntarily
submitted all the necessary information and applied to the State
Migration Service for pre-registration. The applications of each
resident for preliminary registration were accepted and they were
told that they would be given additional information about the
implementation of their applications. The applicants stated that
they want to live in the Garabagh economic region and benefit from
the protection of the Azerbaijani state by leaving the citizenship
of Armenia and acquiring the citizenship of the Republic of
Azerbaijan. In addition, the State Migration Service conducted
legal education with the residents during the mobile reception in
the region.
Also, reintegration applications are accepted, and executed, and
educational work is carried out through the portal
gov (including Call Center, WhatsApp, Chat, and
e-mail). To date, a total of 98 applications have been submitted to
the State Migration Service through the portal. Most of the
requests from people expressing interest in the reintegration
process were inquiries, as well as information and support for
initial registration, and each was answered accordingly.
Also, the employees of the Ministry of Labor and Social
Protection of the Population sent to the region conducted
assessment and education work with the residents on initial
socio-psychological, social services, and rehabilitation services
to determine the current needs related to the humanitarian
situation, identified the needs, and also gave advice on disability
and rehabilitation services.
