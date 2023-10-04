Ukrainian President Makes Phone Call To Azerbaijani President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a
phone call to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev, Azernews reports.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the
significant humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine,
especially for the support for the energy sector in winter
conditions.
During the phone conversation, the sides expressed support for
the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states and
exchanged views on regional security, current threats, and future
cooperation formats.
