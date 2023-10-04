Pashinyan Destroyer Or Savior? - Armenian Society Thinks Of New Candidate

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



After the so-called“leaders” of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" were captured, Armenia is looking for a new competitor for Nikol Pashinyan, Azernews reports.

This is an example of the destructive policy of Armenia in general. Leaders are appointed in this country not for the sake of peace and development - just to destroy and continue the tradition of enmity.

Armenian political scientist Stepan Danielyan wrote on his Facebook page that members of the PKR should remove Pashinyan and elect Mher Grigoryan as interim prime minister.

“The conditional Lulu of the Communist Party should muster the courage and eliminate the murderer by electing Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan as interim prime minister,” wrote political scientist Stepan Danielyan.

“Why Grigoryan? the reason for all this is geopolitical intrigue around future roads. He led these negotiations and is aware of this process. It's too early to talk about early elections to the National Assembly; the country is not in that state right now. KP Lulu must understand that the killer is hanging by a thread, and the security forces will not protect him if the removal process begins. He is already an idol in the North, West, and South; it makes no sense to even talk about our attitude,” the political scientist added.

There is a possibility that such opinions of Armenian officials appeared after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's decision on the Rome Statute.

Recall that, the Armenian Parliament ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in its last session. According to the claim, the decision which coincides with the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin, will enter into force on October 7. According to the ratified document, Vladimir Putin may be arrested during his visit to Armenia. This decision was proposed by Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia on September 11.

It's clear that such a decision by the Prime Minister was not welcomed in the country, it is even noted that this decision will lead to deep cracks in Armenia-Russia relations in the future and even more serious complications.