Pashinyan Destroyer Or Savior? - Armenian Society Thinks Of New Candidate

MENAFN
Rena Murshud Read more
After the so-called“leaders” of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" were
captured, Armenia is looking for a new competitor for Nikol
Pashinyan, Azernews reports.
This is an example of the destructive policy of Armenia in
general. Leaders are appointed in this country not for the sake of
peace and development - just to destroy and continue the tradition
of enmity.
According to information from the Armenian media, Armenian
officials want to remove the current Prime Minister of Armenia and
elect a temporary one instead.
Armenian political scientist Stepan Danielyan wrote on his
Facebook page that members of the PKR should remove Pashinyan and
elect Mher Grigoryan as interim prime minister.
“The conditional Lulu of the Communist Party should muster the
courage and eliminate the murderer by electing Deputy Prime
Minister Mher Grigoryan as interim prime minister,” wrote political
scientist Stepan Danielyan.
“Why Grigoryan? the reason for all this is geopolitical intrigue
around future roads. He led these negotiations and is aware of this
process. It's too early to talk about early elections to the
National Assembly; the country is not in that state right now. KP
Lulu must understand that the killer is hanging by a thread, and
the security forces will not protect him if the removal process
begins. He is already an idol in the North, West, and South; it
makes no sense to even talk about our attitude,” the political
scientist added.
There is a possibility that such opinions of Armenian officials
appeared after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's decision on the
Rome Statute.
Recall that, the Armenian Parliament ratified the Rome Statute of the
International Criminal Court in its last session. According to
the claim, the decision which coincides with the birthday of
Russian President Vladimir Putin, will enter into force on October
7. According to the ratified document, Vladimir Putin may be
arrested during his visit to Armenia. This decision was proposed by
Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia on September 11.
It's clear that such a decision by the Prime Minister was not
welcomed in the country, it is even noted that this decision will
lead to deep cracks in Armenia-Russia relations in the future and
even more serious complications.
