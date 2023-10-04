Azerbaijan's Minister Of Youth And Sports Meets With ICESCO Director-General

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met
with a delegation led by ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed
AlMalik, Azernews reports, citing AzerTac.
The minister briefed the guests about the state policy and the
results achieved in the fields of youth and sports in the
country.
The event, attended by the high-ranking officials of the
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and ICESCO, also
revolved around the ICESCO-Azerbaijan relations.
