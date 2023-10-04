Azerbaijan's Minister Of Youth And Sports Meets With ICESCO Director-General


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with a delegation led by ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Azernews reports, citing AzerTac.

The minister briefed the guests about the state policy and the results achieved in the fields of youth and sports in the country.

The event, attended by the high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and ICESCO, also revolved around the ICESCO-Azerbaijan relations.

