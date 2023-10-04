Khazri-2023 Joint Tactical Exercises Conducted

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the joint action plan signed between the Ministry
of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of
Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical
Exercises with the participation of warships and military personnel
of the naval forces of both countries continue, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
In accordance with the plan, a number of tasks were worked out
in interoperability with other types of troops in the warships'
training areas.
The sailors of both countries demonstrate high professionalism
in the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises.
It should be noted that the Iranian Naval Forces delegation
takes part as an observer in the exercises, which will continue
until October 8.
MENAFN04102023000195011045ID1107190164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.