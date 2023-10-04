Khazri-2023 Joint Tactical Exercises Conducted

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the joint action plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises with the participation of warships and military personnel of the naval forces of both countries continue, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

In accordance with the plan, a number of tasks were worked out in interoperability with other types of troops in the warships' training areas.

The sailors of both countries demonstrate high professionalism in the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises.

It should be noted that the Iranian Naval Forces delegation takes part as an observer in the exercises, which will continue until October 8.

<p></p>