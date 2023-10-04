Gift Of Justice: Members Of Garabagh Separatists At Court On Ganja Missile Attack Trial

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
A recently-shot documentary film by a British journalist called
Oğul (Son) shook the Azerbaijani society. The film is about Natig
Gasimov who fought for five days in the church in Khramort village,
Garabagh. On the fifth day, Armenians sent a prisoner from Khojaly
to him and threatened that all prisoners would be shot if he did
not surrender. To save civilians, Natig Gasimov surrenders.
Military photographer Enriko Sarzini shot his photos when he
surrendered. After that, Natig went missing but the photo of a
brave young man who courageously holds the Azerbaijani tricolor
among the Armenian soldiers engraved the memories of Azerbaijanis
for good.
Based on this photo, British journalists conducted an
investigation to shed light on his fate. They found new photos of
Natig shot by Sarzini during his interrogation and interviewed by
the Armenian General Vitali Balasanyan. British Journalists
presented the photo of the interrogation to Balasanyan, and the
general said that he did not remember. Later, journalists
interviewed the Armenian soldiers who partook in the church fight
and the soldiers immediately remembered the person who sat in front
of Natig and interrogated him. That person was Vitali Balasanyan.
The soldiers confessed that after Sarzini's departure, Natig
Gasimov was dismembered in accordance with Vitali Balasanyan's
order, and his body members were burned to ash. After that, British
journalists called Vitaly for a new interview but he refused.
The documentary film reminded all of the woe and pains of the
Garabagh war. Natig Gasimov was neither the first nor the last
person who came across Armenian atrocities and violence. Actually,
the hideousness in Khojaly pushed him to join the Azerbaijani Army
to fight for restoring justice. During the first Garabagh War,
16,000 civilians were brutally killed and in addition, 4,000
civilians went missing. Natig Gasimov was one of them. Even some
can consider him "lucky" in comparison with other missing persons.
At least, thanks to Enriko Sarzini, he was "immortalized" in
photos.
Unfortunately, remaining unpunished encouraged Armenians to
continue their crimes. During the Second Garabagh War, Armenians
resorted to atrocities again.
Take the missilling Ganja, for example. Three years ago,
Armenian armed groups hit Ganja, the second largest city of
Azerbaijan, with ballistic missiles on the 4th of October in 2020.
As a result of the attack, one civilian was killed and over 30
civilians were wounded. Later that day Arayik Harityunyan, the head
of the Junta regime in Khankendi forged by Armenia, released a
statement and took responsibility for the attack. Even going
further, he threatened Azerbaijan that all big cities would be at
their aim.
He justified his terrorist action as if the Armenian side struck
the military infrastructure in Ganja. However, not only Azerbaijani
but also international journalists who conducted investigations on
the scene noted that there was no military infrastructure on the
ground. Besides, famous politicians and independent experts
lambasted Arayik that Ganja was far away from the front and called
the incident a terror attack against civilians.
The next day, on October 5, 2020, the spokesman of the
self-proclaimed "artsakh's president", Vahram Poghosyan repeated
his patron's threatening and said that "A few more days and I am
afraid that even archaeologists will not be able to find the place
of Ganja."
After four days, Armenia again shelled Ganja. The third attack
happened on October 10 and ten civilians were killed. It followed
the fourth attack which cost the lives of 15 civilians. Ganja was
not the only city which subjected to fire. Armenians struck Barda
and Tartar cities twice which cost over 50 casualties. During the
Second Garabagh War, about 100 civilians were killed by Armenians.
To top it all off, after the Second Garabagh War, dozens of mass
graves were found in the liberated territories, and Azerbaijani
society was eager to see the day of justice.
Luckily we didn't have to wait long. On October 3, 2023, several
separatist leaders, including Arayik Harutyunyan, were detained and
brought to Baku for trial. However, Arayik's detention was somehow
a gift to Azerbaijanis, because he was arrested on the same day of
the Ganja attack and the following days of the broadcasting of Oğul
documentary film. We are sure that all members of the Garabagh
separatists, including Vitaly Balasanyan, will be detained and
brought to court.
