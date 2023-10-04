Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region, Civilian Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Sadove in the Kherson region, with one casualty reported.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The occupation forces fired on Sadove," the message says.

As noted, it is preliminarily known that a 65-year-old man who was in the yard of his house was injured.

Russians shellin morning, damaging educational institution

As reported, on October 4, Russian troops shelled Kherson in the morning, damaging an educational institution.

Russian troops also attacked Burhunka, Olhivka, and Mykolaivka. In total, they dropped a dozen guided bombs.