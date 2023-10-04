Special Forces Inflict Significant Losses On Russians During Landing Operation In Crimea Yusov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The special operations forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry have made a landing on the western coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea and inflicted significant losses on Russian paratroopers.

The relevant statement was made by Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“Several groups of Ukraine's special operations forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate made a landing on the western coast of Crimea, engaged in a battle with the occupiers' prevailing forces, and inflicted significant losses on them in terms of personnel. We are speaking of the occupiers' airborne unit,” Yusov told.

In his words, the Ukrainian side also suffered losses, but they are“incomparable to those of Russians”.

Yusov mentioned that this special operation had been conducted in recent days.

“The special operations forces completed a mission and withdrew,” Yusov added.

A reminder that the Stuhna and Bratstvo special forces as part of the Tymura special unit of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate landed on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula and inflicted fire damage on Russian occupier .