Melitopol Direction: Russians Send Paratroopers To Assault But Suffer Losses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Melitopol direction, Russian troops are sending paratroopers to assault operations but suffering losses. In the Tavria direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces advanced 100-600 meters.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction Oleksandr Shtupun during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have gained partial success to the west of the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne. Here, Ukrainian warriors are inflicting losses on the occupation troops in terms of personnel and military equipment. They continue gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers and exhausting the enemy in that direction. In certain areas, they advanced from 100 to 600 meters,” Shtupun told.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces are putting pressure on the enemy who uses elite airborne units during assault operations.

“Gradually, we are pushing. Over the past three days, 25 Russian occupiers have surrendered, but the enemy does not give up and makes attempts to regain their lost positions, namely to the west of Verbove, to the southeast of Mala Tokmachka,” Shtupun noted.

According to Shtupun, Russians are afraid of further breakthrough by Ukraine's Defense Forces and, thus, are sending both paratroopers and freshly mobilized forces to assaults, using the latter as a shield for military professionals.

Commenting on the situation around Marinka, Shtupun mentioned that Russian invaders are making every effort to seize the town, as it is symbolic to them.