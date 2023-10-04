Ukraine, Sweden Agree To Start Talks On Security Guarantees - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine and Tobias Billstrom of Sweden have agreed to start negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees following the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

"During our call, Tobias Billstrom and I agreed to begin talks on a bilateral Ukrainian-Swedish agreement on security guarantees following the G7 Vilnius Declaration. We also discussed Ukraine's European integration. Working together on the path to opening Ukraine's EU accession talks this year," the minister said.

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, held on July 11-12, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which ensures the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine. As many as 28 countries have already joined the declaration.