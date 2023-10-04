Zelensky Sees Strengthening Of Russia's Nuclear Threats As A Sign Of Putin's Weakness

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moscow will probably strengthen its nuclear threats by the end of 2023, but this is another manifestation of the aggressor's weakness.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Italian channel Sky TG24 , Ukrinform reports.
The president said that the Russians' constant reminder of their nuclear weapons is "a manifestation not of strength, but of weakness." Read also:
President: We will do everything to ensure safety of Ukraine and Europe from Russian nuclear blackmail
They are resorting to such steps, since neither military operations nor the work of diplomats have given the Russian invaders the desired results since February 24 last year, Zelensky said.
"They wanted to destroy our independence, but they could not win on the ground. By the end of the year, according to our intelligence, there will be more nuclear threats, but this will be a manifestation of Putin's weakness," Zelensky said.
Photo: CBS News
