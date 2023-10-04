Zelensky, Aliyev Discuss Regional Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev have talked regional security, current challenges and formats of cooperation.

These issues were discussed during a call between the two leaders, Zelensky posted on Telegram .

"I thanked him [Aliyev] for the significant humanitarian aid that Azerbaijan provides to Ukraine, particularly in the energy sector, as winter nears. We confirmed our commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," Zelensky said.

Both presidents also discussed regional security, current challenges and formats of cooperation.