Zelensky, Aliyev Discuss Regional Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev have talked regional security, current challenges and formats of cooperation.
These issues were discussed during a call between the two leaders, Zelensky posted on Telegram .
"I thanked him [Aliyev] for the significant humanitarian aid that Azerbaijan provides to Ukraine, particularly in the energy sector, as winter nears. We confirmed our commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," Zelensky said. Read also:
Azerbaijan will help repair polyclinic in Irpin
Both presidents also discussed regional security, current challenges and formats of cooperation.
MENAFN04102023000193011044ID1107190157
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.