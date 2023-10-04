IMF Predicts Ukrainian Economy Will Continue To Grow Next Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Monetary Fund predicts that the Ukrainian economy will continue to grow in 2024.

IMF Deputy Mission Chief for Ukraine Natan Epstein said this at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He said that Ukraine's economy was adapting to the challenges of the war and was showing remarkable resilience. He also added that the IMF expected economic growth to continue next year.

Epstein noted that according to the Fund's forecast, the Ukrainian economy will most likely show growth from 1.3% to 3% this year, but the IMF cannot yet give any final estimates.

The Ukrainian Economy Ministry expects the country's GDP to grow by 4% in 2023.