Kate Middleton Meets With Ukrainian Refugees In Britain

That's according to the Daily Mail , Ukrinform reports.

According to the newspaper, her visit was timed to the first anniversary of the center, which was created in October 2022 by two women from Bracknell who wanted to help Ukrainians fleeing Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Princess of Wales talked to Ukrainian children and participated in various activities. In particular, she made a blue and yellow brooch, which she then attached to her clothes.

Kate Middleton met with Ukrainian refugees in Britain / Photos: Getty Images

Middleton also thanked British and Ukrainian volunteers for helping refugees from Ukraine and spoke to a psychologist who provides weekly sessions for displaced Ukrainians to discuss the challenges of adjusting to life in the UK.

Also, as part of her visit, Middleton joined the work of the center by helping pack food, clothes and other things that will be sent to Ukraine.