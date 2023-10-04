Physical Protection Of Critical Infrastructure In Regions Must Be Ensured Before Winter - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Work in the Ukrainian regions on the physical protection of critical facilities and urgent reconstruction must be carried out before winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video message , Ukrinform reports, citing the website of the head of state.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

A brief report for the day. There were different meetings, and among the main ones was a meeting with the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate. A substantive one. About good things for Ukraine – we managed to accomplish something important in security matters. More details later.

On the conference call today, there was a report by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine on countering collaborators. Also an informative one.

Overall, we have reasons to thank our guys from the Security Service today. Important operations, and most importantly, effective ones. Well done!

I held a meeting with government officials – we agreed on it yesterday in Kharkiv. We have various government programs to restore the regions and help people who lost their homes. There is work on rebuilding the social sector and physical protection of energy facilities. I have instructed to draw up a detailed report on these issues.

We are doing our best to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems before winter. And now, by the way, we are expecting certain decisions from our partners. But all the work in the regions that relates to the physical protection of critical facilities and urgent reconstruction has to be completed as much as possible by winter.

Today I also had an important conversation with Azerbaijani President Aliyev. I thanked him for the humanitarian aid provided to our country, in particular for our energy sector. We reaffirmed our common commitment to the principles of territorial integrity and protection of state sovereignty. We discussed our views on global and regional security formats and the security architecture in general.

And today, I presented state awards to our Turkish friends. The Ambassador of Türkiye to Ukraine, who actively interacts with our country, fruitfully and powerfully strengthens our relations personally. In particular, he is working on the implementation of the Peace Formula. I also awarded the head of the Turkish company "Onur", which actively cooperates with our country, invests, creates jobs and helps our defense. I am grateful for the support.

And we are preparing for intensive international activities – this week and next week should be productive for Ukraine.

We are constantly adding to our warriors' power!

Glory to Ukraine!