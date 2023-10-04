War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Attacks In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia sectors, as 45 combat clashes took place on the front lines throughout the day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a war update published on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"Forty-five combat engagements took place throughout the day. The enemy launched five missile strikes, 43 airstrikes and 30 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Because of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the update said.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces continue an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses on the invading troops and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

According to the report, Ukrainian aircraft on Wednesday carried out 13 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

"Units of the rocket forces hit a command post, three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, ten artillery pieces and an ammunition depot of the enemy," the General Staff said.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine