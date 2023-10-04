Ukraine Starts Working On Production Of Howitzers With British Company

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine starts working on the production of howitzers with a British company, cooperation with a German company has already been launched, and a Turkish company has already started building a factory.

"We start working on the production of howitzers with a British company, it will be a licensed production and it will be launched next year. We started working on a joint venture with a German company, and a Turkish company has already started building a plant," Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin told the Voice of America in an interview during a recent visit to Washington as part of the official delegation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

He emphasized that foreign companies started production in Ukraine because they saw it as an opportunity. Therefore, the minister is sure that there will be more such cooperation, and "together we will create the arsenal of the free world."

According to him, Ukraine produces various types of weapons and ammunition, and "we are looking for partnerships with American companies in every segment."

"I'm happy that we can move from a 'give it to us' model to a 'let's do it together' model. And I am sure that the integration of the defense industries of Ukraine and the USA would be mutually beneficial for both Ukraine and American companies, and this is how we can build the arsenal of the free world together," Kamyshin emphasized.

According to the minister, the missile program is a key priority for him as the President of Ukraine set this task before him.

In addition, Kamyshin also talked about the production of drones. "Currently, we have more than 200 companies that produce various types of drones - air, land, sea. And this is what may be key in this war. I am confident that the lessons learned from these technologies in Ukraine will be useful for the US and global defense capabilities," he said.