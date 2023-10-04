Russian Troops Shell Nikopol, Injuring Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and a kamikaze drone. One local woman received shrapnel injuries.
"Russian inhumans are terrorizing Nikopol again. Today they hit it with artillery and a kamikaze drone. There were shelling in the morning and in the afternoon. And in between, a drone attack was launched. A 75-year-old woman received shrapnel injuries. She is in the hospital in a moderate condition," Serhiy Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook .
In addition, 10 private houses, several outbuildings, an infrastructure object, cars and power lines were damaged in the shelling. An outbuilding was destroyed.
Photos: Serhiy Lysak, Facebook
