President Of Ukraine Thanks President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. On October 4,
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a phone call to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the
significant humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine,
especially for the support for the energy sector in winter
conditions.
During the phone conversation, the sides expressed support for
the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states, and
exchanged views on the regional security, current threats and
future cooperation formats.
