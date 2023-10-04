President Of Ukraine Thanks President Ilham Aliyev


10/4/2023 3:12:49 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. On October 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the significant humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine, especially for the support for the energy sector in winter conditions.

During the phone conversation, the sides expressed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states, and exchanged views on the regional security, current threats and future cooperation formats.

MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107190148

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search