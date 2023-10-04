Azerbaijan And Armenia Must Immediately Resume Peace Talks - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijan and
Armenia must immediately resume peace talks, Representative of the
President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov
said, answering questions from Michael Doran, director of the
Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East of the Hudson
Institute, and Luke Coffey, a senior fellow at the Hudson
Institute, Trend reports.
"We must immediately resume peace negotiations, discussions on
the issue of border delimitation and, of course, we must discuss
the restoration of communications. These are the three main
directions of the peace process and they have great prospects," he
said.
Elchin Amirbayov noted that the elimination of the separatist
regime in Karabakh has removed the main obstacle to sustainable
peace in the region.
He emphasized that Azerbaijan has eliminated the factor of the
illegal presence of armed formations of the Armenian Armed Forces
on its sovereign territory.
He noted that Azerbaijan is now conducting an active dialogue
with the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region on
reintegration, covering various areas.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107190147
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.