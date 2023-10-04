Azerbaijani Minister, President Of Turkmenistan Talk Bilateral Relations Dev't


10/4/2023 3:12:49 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov has visited Turkmenistan, Trend reports via his post on X (Twitter).

During the visit, a reception was held with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

"We highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations, underlining the commitment of both heads of states to foster friendship, solidarity, and the development of multifaceted ties between our nations," the minister wrote.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan from January through August 2023 amounted to $644.767 million, marking a 2.7-fold increase compared to the same period last year. Exports accounted for $56.622 million, while imports reached $588.145 million.

MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107190146

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search