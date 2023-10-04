Azerbaijani Minister, President Of Turkmenistan Talk Bilateral Relations Dev't

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Azerbaijani
Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov has visited Turkmenistan,
Trend reports via his
post on X (Twitter).
During the visit, a reception was held with President of
Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.
"We highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan
relations, underlining the commitment of both heads of states to
foster friendship, solidarity, and the development of multifaceted
ties between our nations," the minister wrote.
Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and
Turkmenistan from January through August 2023 amounted to $644.767
million, marking a 2.7-fold increase compared to the same period
last year. Exports accounted for $56.622 million, while imports
reached $588.145 million.
MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107190146
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.