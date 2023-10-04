Iranian Minister Of Roads And Urban Development To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Iran's Minister of
Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash will visit Azerbaijan
on October 6 to discuss a number of bilateral projects, Trend reports.
During the two-day visit, the Iranian minister plans to meet
with a number of Azerbaijani officials, including Deputy Prime
Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Digital Development and
Transport Rashad Nabiyev.
During the visit, issues of implementation of such projects as
the construction of the Astara cargo terminal between Iran and
Azerbaijan, the creation of a road bridge across Astarachay, as
well as customs and border infrastructure will be discussed.
Also during the visit, issues of further development of economic
cooperation between the two countries will be discussed.
