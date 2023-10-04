Iranian Minister Of Roads And Urban Development To Visit Azerbaijan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash will visit Azerbaijan on October 6 to discuss a number of bilateral projects, Trend reports.

During the two-day visit, the Iranian minister plans to meet with a number of Azerbaijani officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

During the visit, issues of implementation of such projects as the construction of the Astara cargo terminal between Iran and Azerbaijan, the creation of a road bridge across Astarachay, as well as customs and border infrastructure will be discussed.

Also during the visit, issues of further development of economic cooperation between the two countries will be discussed.

