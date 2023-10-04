Türkiye Actively Developing In Space Field - Ambassador (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Türkiye is
steadily moving towards developing its space sector and defense
innovations, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said
during a reception at the embassy within the framework of the 74th
International Astronautical Congress, Trend reports.
According to him, Türkiye is actively striving for leadership in
the field of technology, while believing that cooperation in space
contributes to solving global problems.
He noted that, last year, Türkiye allocated about $2 billion
from the budget for the development of these spheres, which
accounted for 0.4 percent of the country's GDP.
The 74th International Astronautical Congress kicked off in Baku
on October 2 in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic
of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the International Astronautical
Federation.
The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the
public sector, investors and private space companies, local and
international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives
from 101 countries. 150 companies are represented in the exhibition
pavilion at the International Astronautics Congress.
The International Astronautical Congress in Baku will last until
October 6.
