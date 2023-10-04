Future Electronics Celebrates Thanksgiving 2023 With HQ Employees

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) October 4, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is delighted to be celebrating the Canadian Thanksgiving holiday with their Montreal employees.



On Friday, October 6th 2023 Future Electronics is inviting all HQ employees to a delicious lunch in the Montreal cafeteria. The menu will consist of traditional Thanksgiving fare with turkey, gravy, roasted squash with sage, homemade cranberry sauce, buttered green beans and much more. The celebration would not be complete without pumpkin pie and apple tartes for dessert. Gluten-free and vegetarian options will be available.



This holiday is a wonderful opportunity for Future Electronics to express their gratitude to their committed and hardworking teams. It is also a time for colleagues to gather and celebrate together. Future Electronics looks forward to this exciting event!



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit Contact



