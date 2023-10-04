Iran Makes New Oil, Gas Discovery - Minister

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Iran has made a discovery of four new oil and gas fields through exploration work, with a potential capacity to churn out up to 2.6 billion barrels of liquid hydrocarbons, the country's oil minister said on Wednesday. The new discoveries include Cheshm-e-Shoor gas field in Khorasan Razavi province, Irkan oil field in Golestan province, in addition to Tangu and Gonaveh oil fields in Bushehr province, Javad Owji told reporters. (end) mw

