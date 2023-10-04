Algeria, Tunisia Ink 26 Agreements, Bolster Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The 22nd Algerian-Tunisian Grand Joint Cooperation Commission, on Wednesday, culminated in the signing of 22 bilateral agreements.

Algerian Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane stated that this paints a roadmap that allows for the accomplishments of common aspirations and bolsters bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister stated this in press conference held alongside Tunisian counterpart Ahmad Hachani.

He said that the agreements cover various fields including industry, commerce, transport, tourism, investment, culture, digitization, residence, youth and sports.

Benabderrahmane dubbed this a significant economic event that marks a leap in Algerian-Tunisian partnership towards economic integration and development.

These discussions provided an opportunity to explore Algerian-Tunisian relations; achievements, ongoing and future projects, and challenges that call for intensification of efforts and coordination to overcome, he added.

The Algerian Premier had overseen along with Tunisian counterpart earlier today the session's commencement after a six-year hiatus prompted by political conditions and COVID-19 pandemic.

The two had inaugurated yesterday Algerian-Tunisian economic forum held with the aim of examining cooperation and partnership opportunities. (end)

