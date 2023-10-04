FM: Ankara Attackers Came From Syrian, Trained In Turkiye

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday the "terrorists" carried out Ankara attack came from Syria and were trained in Turkiye a few days ago.

This came in remarks Fidan made during a news conference with Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu.

Fidan said that security investigations and intelligence showed that the attackers entered Turkiye through Syria's territories and received training inside Turkiye.

All infrastructure and energy facilities belong to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Syria and Iraq are now legitimate targets of Turkish security, intelligence and military forces, said Fidan.

"Everything belonging to the PKK/YPG, from infrastructure to energy facilities, in Syria and Iraq are now legitimate targets of our security forces," he told the conference.

The reply of Turkish armed forces to the "terrorist" attack will be extremely tangible, he vowed.

Last Sunday, two "terrorists" who came from Syria carried out an attack in Ankara when one of them blew himself up. The PKK claimed its responsibility for the attack. (end)

