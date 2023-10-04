FIFA: 2030 World Cup To Be Hosted By Morocco, Spain, Portugal With Opening Games In S. America

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 4 (KUNA) - The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that the sole candidacy will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, which will host the World Cup 2030.

This came in a press release by FIFA following consultations held by videoconference Wednesday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino affirmed that holding 2030 World Cup in Morocco, Portugal and Spain is a wonderful thing and brings people together, said the press release.

The FIFA Chief said that the two continents (Africa and Europe) will ensure a unique social and cultural cohesion, adding that this is a great message for peace, tolerance and integration.

Infantino also noted that the council agreed to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, a celebration will take place in South America and three South American countries - Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay - will organize one match each of the FIFA World Cup 2030.

"In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents - Africa, Europe and South America - six countries - Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay - welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the FIFA World Cup," the FIFA President concluded. (end) ta