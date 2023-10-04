Japanese FM Offers Continued Cooperation With Arab World

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa affirmed on Wednesday that Japan will stand by the Arab world, while the Middle East is facing dynamic changes and the international community is at a historical turning point, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

Kamikawa made remarks during a luncheon in Tokyo with 20 members of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan, including Kuwaiti Ambassador Sami Al-Zamanan, the ministry said in a press release.

The minister said she is willing to promote cooperation with the Arab world under the "three pillars" for future cooperation with the region, which was proposed by Japan at the Third Japan-Arab Political Dialogue in Cairo last month.

The pillars include such as strengthening economic relationship from a long-term perspective in a wide range of areas with Middle Eastern countries, and cooperation in the area of security and defense that contributes to regional stability, according to the ministry.

Kamikawa also referred to future cooperation in the fields of energy security, the vision to make the Middle East region become a global supply hub for clean energy and critical minerals, as well as the entry of Japanese companies into the Arab market. The minister also expressed Japan's intention to continue to contribute to the peace and stability in the region, including addressing the Palestinian issue.

Meanwhile, Waleed Siam, Representative of the Permanent General Mission of Palestine and Dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan, expressed his appreciation and gratitude for Japan's role and assistance in its relations with the Arab world. He also expressed his hope to develop Japan-Arab relations in various fields.

At the luncheon, Kamikawa and the participants discussed future cooperation between Japan and Arab countries, such as promotion of economic relations including startups and cooperation in the field of climate change, along with discussions on the regional situation including the Middle East Peace and refugee issues, the ministry added. (end)

