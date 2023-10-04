Morocco Hails FIFA Decision To Confirm Joint Bid For 2030 World Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Morocco's King Mohammed VI hailed on Wednesday the decision by football's governing body FIFA to name the North African nation, alongside Spain and Portugal, as the hosts of the centenary edition of the World Cup in 2030.

FIFA's decision to name Morocco as among the co-hosts of Football's showpiece event is a testament to the country's "rising status" in world football, the king's royal office said in a statement.

Having previously made failed bids to host the event on five different occasions, the statement emphasized Rabat's determination to work alongside its host partners to ensure the success of the event. (end)

