Saudi Arabia To Bid For Hosting FIFA World Cup 2034

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 4 (KUNA) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday its intention to host FIFA World Cup 2034, said Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi Federation said that the bid for 2034 intends to deliver a world-class tournament and will draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia's ongoing social and economic transformation and the country's deep-rooted passion for football.

Reflecting on the intention to bid, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, emphasized that Saudi Arabia's desire to bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup is a reflection of the country's progress in all sectors. The Kingdom has quickly emerged as a leading hub and an international destination for hosting major events thanks to its rich cultural heritage, economic strength and the ambition of its people, SPA added.

Saudi Arabia has succeeded in hosting more than 50 international sporting events since 2018 in various sports such as football, motor sports, golf, electronic sports, tennis, equestrian, and others. (end)

kns













MENAFN04102023000071011013ID1107190117