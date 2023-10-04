Parliament Secretary Submits Interpellation Against Public Works Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Secretary of the National Assembly MP Mubarak Al-Tasha submitted Wednesday an interpellation with four axes against Minister of Public Works Dr. Amani Bogammas.
The interpellation includes the maintenance of roads, the delay of projects, conflict of interest, "public funds' squandering and suspicions of corruption", Al-Dostou News Network reported.
The move also contains the negligence of collecting fines imposed on contactors in bids and contracts as well as ignoring replying to parliamentary questions, it added.
Under the Article (100) of the Constitution, MPs have the rights to submit interpellations against the Prime Minister and ministers about internal affairs of their duties. (end)
