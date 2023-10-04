NATO Top Official Lauds Close And Solid Ties With Jordan, 1St Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Colomina added that NATO believes that Jordan's foreign relations policy, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, and the Kingdom's approach to the region's challenges is a "balanced approach", not only limited to peace in the Middle East, but also to other challenges related to security.The NATO top official touched on challenges related to security, wars and terrorism, which is a key threat identified by the organization, indicating that NATO has worked with Jordan on this matter for several years, as this was at the forefront of the Kingdom's latest defense capacity-building package, approved by the NATO in 2021.Colomina pointed out that the NATO is working with the Kingdom in particular on various aspects, including training and education through mobile training teams and the training of trainers program. He further added: "We learn from the Jordan Armed Forces, as they have a lot of experience and have one of the best equipped forces in combating terrorism."He spoke about combating the spread of small arms and night weapons, as his visit included participation in a conference on small arms and night weapons. This conference, which is organized by NATO in cooperation with JAF in Amman, is the first of its kind and constitutes "an important political message in itself."The NATO official spoke about joint work on "improving capabilities in Internet, cybersecurity, and countering terrorism fields," in addition to focusing on terrorism-related crisis management, which is linked to the latest defense capacity-building package."NATO is always looking for ways to enhance cooperation with our most valuable partners, and our partnership with Jordan has reached a point where we actually need to have more people in the field to pursue intensive cooperation," Colomina underlined.